Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $105.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

