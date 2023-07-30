Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $120.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Wedbush boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,518,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,033 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

