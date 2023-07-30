Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 13,355 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. The company had a trading volume of 590,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.