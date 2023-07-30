Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 3,985 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 20,668,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

