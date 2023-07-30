Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 1,774,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,330. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $26.70.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

