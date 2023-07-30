Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,003,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,484,000 after purchasing an additional 253,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $95.62. 5,794,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

