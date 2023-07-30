Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,310.1% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 243,091 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,853 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

