Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 601 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

