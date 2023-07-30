Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,033,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 631,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 173,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 480,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

