Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day moving average is $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

