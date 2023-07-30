FourThought Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 204,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,687. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,456.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $199,354.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,448.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,573 shares of company stock worth $5,510,334 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

