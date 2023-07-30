FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 345,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,428,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 1,826,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

