FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,321,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.19.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

