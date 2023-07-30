FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 261 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 558,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

