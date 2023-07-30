FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,630,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,173,595,000 after purchasing an additional 750,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

ORCL opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

