FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,613 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.68 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

