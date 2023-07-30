FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,477 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

UNP stock opened at $232.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

