FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,994 Shares of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Large Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

About Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.