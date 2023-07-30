FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $251.46 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

