FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Up 53.3% in July

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.98. 4,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.02%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

