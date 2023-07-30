FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.76. 515,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.