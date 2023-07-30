FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 515,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.09. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

