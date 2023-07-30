FTX Token (FTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.18 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $451.68 million and $9.18 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

