Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.05.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.