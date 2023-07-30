Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.05.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
