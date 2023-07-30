Gala Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $584.51 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $584.51 million and approximately $40.15 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,896,836,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,910,361,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

