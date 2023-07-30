GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 48.5% in July

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 259,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 60,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 135.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $70,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

GNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 32,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,064. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

