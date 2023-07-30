Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the June 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Genetic Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GENE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetic Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genetic Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Free Report) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Genetic Technologies worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

