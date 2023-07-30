GG TOKEN Hits 1-Day Volume of $304.20 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $79.28 million and $304.20 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.06131939 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $422.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

