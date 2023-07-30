Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 245,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 222,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 900,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,608. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.