Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Update

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AUMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,084. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 159.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

