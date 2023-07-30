Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSUS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,094,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $62.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

