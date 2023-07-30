Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.52.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,465,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,043,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,828 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $2,978,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5,505.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,730,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

