Graham (NYSE:GHC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $579.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.84 and a 200 day moving average of $595.89. Graham has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 132.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Graham by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.