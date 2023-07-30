Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Short Interest Up 61.5% in July

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEHI opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. Gravitas Education has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravitas Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 13.65% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Gravitas Education Company Profile

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

