Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,758,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,905,000 after buying an additional 79,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

