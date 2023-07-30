Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.17 and its 200 day moving average is $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

