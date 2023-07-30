Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,640,000 after buying an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,315,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

