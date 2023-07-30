Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.