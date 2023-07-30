Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $862,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $87.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

