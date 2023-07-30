Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 179,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $87.26 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $96.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

