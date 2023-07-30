Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 167,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE UNM opened at $48.84 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

