GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,532,232 shares.
GrowLife Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About GrowLife
GrowLife, Inc focuses on the functional mushroom business. It processes, stores, markets, distributes, and sells fresh and dried mushroom products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.
