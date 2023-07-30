H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for about 13.0% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in H World Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in H World Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in H World Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. 1,763,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,555. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

