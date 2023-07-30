Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 131 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,198. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

