Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires 9,448 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,264. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

