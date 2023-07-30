Harbor Advisory Corp MA Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.86. 683,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,862. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

