Harbor Advisory Corp MA Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,296,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,855,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.