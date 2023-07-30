Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 4,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,862. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

