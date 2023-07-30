Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 955 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

