Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 56.3% in July

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of HROWM stock remained flat at $25.21 during trading hours on Friday. 6,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,958. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile
harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.
